Voluteers help, gawkers unwelcome, on Kent Island

STEVENSVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - The outpouring of support for victims of Monday's EF2 tornado on Kent Island is intensifying.

Navy personnel organized a volunteer group of at least 30 to help a colleague take care of seven downed trees on her property Thursday.

"This is what we do in the Navy, its true," said Senior Master Chief Elizabeth Harms whose property on Rt. 8 was struck hard Monday morning.

Workers throughout the storm zone are being approached by passersby who frequently hand out water and food to keep workers going four days after the storm.

Meanwhile, large numbers of people have turned to online fundraising sites like Generorsity.com to assist friends and strangers who are under financial stress due to their losses.

Friends are rallying behind the family of Jon and Heather Martin who have been hailed as "superheroes" for rescuing their 1-year-old son Finn from under debris when the roof was torn off their townhome in Ellendale.

