Va. community cleans up after storms

(Photo: Rogers, Susan)

FALLS CHURCH, VA. (WUSA9) - People living in Lake Barcroft, Virginia were busy Friday cleaning up after Thursday night's violent storms.

A large tree could be seen on power lines blocking a street at Oakwood Dr. and Bent Branch Rd.

(Photo: Rogers, Susan)

About 800 outages have been reported in the area. Dominion power crews are working to restore electricity to customers by later Friday afternoon.

Neighbors say all the damage made it hard for first responders getting to people in need.

(Photo: Rogers, Susan)

