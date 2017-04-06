Tornadoes touch down in DC, Va. during severe weather

(Photo: Duane Cuyler)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in the area during severe weather Thursday afternoon, including one in D.C.

The first tornado touched down in Oak Grove, Va. in Fairfax County. The NWS classified it as an EF-0.

The twister started causing damage at about 1:36 p.m. It knocked down six to 10 trees near Builders Road and Crestview Drive. Wood fencing also blew over in a different direction than the trees, making it consistent with a small tornado with winds of 60 to 70 miles per hour.

The tornado was on the ground for about three-quarters of a mile and was 25 yards wide.

The second confirmed EF-0 tornado touched down on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in the District at 1:41 p.m. It also packed winds of 60 to 70 miles per hour.

Field investigators concluded the tornado was on the ground for a mile and stretched 25 yards wide. It uprooted 15 to 20 pine trees on the base.

