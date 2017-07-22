Tornado warning issued for parts of Virginia

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Virginia including Stafford County, Spotsylvania and the city of Fredericksburg until 7:30 p.m.
Take cover if you're in the area.
Meteorologist Howard Bernstein has the latest right now on Facebook.
A woman tweeted from a Fredersickburg Target store saying customers were told to take cover in the back of the store.
Target just evacuated everyone to the back because there's a tornado in the area awesome lol— MegZ (@cromegzlol) July 22, 2017
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs