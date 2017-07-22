WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Tornado warning issued for parts of Virginia

WUSA 6:54 PM. EDT July 22, 2017

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Virginia including Stafford County, Spotsylvania and the city of Fredericksburg until 7:30 p.m. 

Take cover if you're in the area. 

Meteorologist Howard Bernstein has the latest right now on Facebook. 

A woman tweeted from a Fredersickburg Target store saying customers were told to take cover in the back of the store.

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories