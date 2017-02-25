Tornado warning for parts of Maryland cancelled

(Photo: WUSA9) (Photo: Hughes, Mallory)

A tornado touched down in Charles County during severe storms Saturday afternoon, fire and rescue said. It happened between La Plata to Waldorf.

Trees fell onto buildings, homes and other structures. Damage has been reported.

A tornado warning was issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and Prince Georges County in Maryland until 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The severe weather rolled through the region bringing damaging winds and hail.

