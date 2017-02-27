Threat for strong storms Wednesday

WASHINGTON (WUSA 9) - Unseasonable warmth and a strong cold front will create a setup conducive to thunderstorms on Wednesday across the DC Metro region. Some of these thunderstorms could become strong or severe, and the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire DC metro region in a 'Slight' Risk of severe weather due to this potential.

Although scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the entire day on Wednesday, the primary time frame for strong to severe storms will arrive in the late afternoon and evening. With afternoon forecasted high temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s and notable humidity amounts for the first of March, there will be 'fuel' for the thunderstorms with this particular setup.

The primary severe weather threat from thunderstorms will be damaging wind gusts, which could exceed 60mph. Outside of thunderstorms, it will also be breezy to windy at times. Thunderstorms could also contain hail and pockets of moderate to heavy rain. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

We have issued a Yellow Weather Alert for Wednesday as the storms could impact the evening commute and other plans.





Here's a glimpse of Futurecast for Wednesday evening, which is a glance into what the radar may look like in the future. It's model data, so exact timing will change, but you can see the idea of an approaching line of gusty showers and thunderstorms moving into the metro. We'll be tracking these storms on First Alert Live Doppler, pinpointing the timing of when they'll arrive in each town with what threats.

If you haven't done so already, now is a great time to download the WUSA 9 App. After downloading, manage your settings to allow weather notifications so that you are notified when a watch or warning is issued for your area.

