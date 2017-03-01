Thousands of power outages as storms move through DC area

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Thousands of people are without power Wednesday afternoon as severe weather pushes through the D.C. area.

Dominion reports about 22,000 customers are in the dark in northern Virginia. Pepco says power outages are affecting about 12,000 customers in Maryland and D.C.

About 1,000 BGE customers in Montgomery, Anne Arundel, and Howard counties are experiencing an outage. SMECO in southern Maryland is reporting about 1,900 outages. About 1,600 NOVEC customers are without power.

The storm could bring damaging winds, hail, and severe thunderstorms to northern Virginia, D.C., and Maryland. The critical time frame is 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

