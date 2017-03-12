The biggest storm of the season arrives Monday night

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Winter Storm Watch: An update on the Nor'easter
-
Denver Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe
-
Sunday night weather webcast
-
Sunday evening winter storm update
-
Redskins fans protest in Ashburn, Va.
-
Honoring Harriet Tubman on the Eastern Shore
-
Health Alert: A new stroke prevention device, The Watchman
-
31-year-old killed in Capitol Heights
-
Va. man running for delegate thinks women shouldn't vote
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
More Stories
-
Winter Storm Watch: Biggest snow of the season…Mar 11, 2017, 7:19 p.m.
-
LIVE BLOG: Snow, wintry mix headed to D.C. MondayJan. 4, 2017, 4:34 p.m.
-
Driver injured in fiery crash in Oxon HillMar 13, 2017, 5:57 a.m.