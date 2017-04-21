Swift storm causes damage, power outages in Montgomery Co.

(Photo: Dasgupta, Sonia)

KENSINGTON, MD. (WUSA9) - A strong, swift storm rolled through Montgomery County Friday afternoon leaving damage in its wake along with a number of power outages.

Trees came down onto roads and homes as hail, heavy rain fell and strong winds blew through the region. The storm lead to accidents, traffic delays and some homes were damaged after trees fell on them.

One Kensington couple in a home on the 4600 block of Parkwood Ave. were inside their bedroom when a tree fell onto their home. They weren't injured.

Pete Piringer, spokesman with Montgomery County fire & rescue, tweeted a number of incidents in the region during the storm.

4500blk Woodfield Rd., tree down, wires arcing, Road closed

700 Sligo Creek Parkway, tree on car, wires down, Road blocked, occupants are out

1100blk Merwood Dr., Takoma Park, tree on house

Ridge Road and Oak Dr., Damascus, collision, EMS evaluating several injuries

In vicinity Connecticut Avenue and University Blvd., West, tree and wires down in roadway

300blk Boyd Avenue, Takoma Park, tree down on house

9500blk KentStone Drive, large tree down, wires down, Road blocked

300blk Ethan Allen Ave., Takoma Park, tree on a house

River Road and Piney meetinghouse Road, collision

King Farm Boulevard and Elmcroft Boulevard, collision, evaluating several injuries, Road blocked

OL I495 between Connecticut Avenue and Rockville Pike, collision

8515 Lynwood Pl, Chevy Chase, tree on house, significant damage

Carroll Ave & Grant Ave, tree down, wires down, road blocked

8550 Connectiut Ave, tree on house, wires down, road blocked

Montrose Ave & Weymouth St, Bethesda, trees down, poles down, wires down, Streets BLOCKED

4600 blk Parkwood Dr., Kensington, tree on house, one family displaced

King Farm Boulevard and Elmcroft Boulevard, collision

Seven Locks Rd & Bells Mill Rd, tree/wires/pole down

Montrose Rd & Tower oaks Blvd, collision

Frederick Rd & Game Preserve Rd, Collision





Residents captured photos and videos of the storm, including this one from Mike Wish on Twitter.

@capitalweather mushroom cloud or super storm? This was from my roof in Kensington MD pic.twitter.com/RJp8CsWHjC — Mike Wish (@MyQuish) April 21, 2017

Outages remain in the area, without 1,800 Pepco customers without power.

