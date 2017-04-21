Swift storm causes damage, power outages in Montgomery Co.

KENSINGTON, MD. (WUSA9) - A strong, swift storm rolled through Montgomery County Friday afternoon leaving damage in its wake along with a number of power outages.
Trees came down onto roads and homes as hail, heavy rain fell and strong winds blew through the region. The storm lead to accidents, traffic delays and some homes were damaged after trees fell on them.
One Kensington couple in a home on the 4600 block of Parkwood Ave. were inside their bedroom when a tree fell onto their home. They weren't injured.
Pete Piringer, spokesman with Montgomery County fire & rescue, tweeted a number of incidents in the region during the storm.
- 4500blk Woodfield Rd., tree down, wires arcing, Road closed
- 700 Sligo Creek Parkway, tree on car, wires down, Road blocked, occupants are out
- 1100blk Merwood Dr., Takoma Park, tree on house
- Ridge Road and Oak Dr., Damascus, collision, EMS evaluating several injuries
- In vicinity Connecticut Avenue and University Blvd., West, tree and wires down in roadway
- 300blk Boyd Avenue, Takoma Park, tree down on house
- 9500blk KentStone Drive, large tree down, wires down, Road blocked
- 300blk Ethan Allen Ave., Takoma Park, tree on a house
- River Road and Piney meetinghouse Road, collision
- King Farm Boulevard and Elmcroft Boulevard, collision, evaluating several injuries, Road blocked
- OL I495 between Connecticut Avenue and Rockville Pike, collision
- 8515 Lynwood Pl, Chevy Chase, tree on house, significant damage
- Carroll Ave & Grant Ave, tree down, wires down, road blocked
- 8550 Connectiut Ave, tree on house, wires down, road blocked
- Montrose Ave & Weymouth St, Bethesda, trees down, poles down, wires down, Streets BLOCKED
- 4600 blk Parkwood Dr., Kensington, tree on house, one family displaced
- King Farm Boulevard and Elmcroft Boulevard, collision
- Seven Locks Rd & Bells Mill Rd, tree/wires/pole down
- Montrose Rd & Tower oaks Blvd, collision
- Frederick Rd & Game Preserve Rd, Collision
Residents captured photos and videos of the storm, including this one from Mike Wish on Twitter.
@capitalweather mushroom cloud or super storm? This was from my roof in Kensington MD pic.twitter.com/RJp8CsWHjC— Mike Wish (@MyQuish) April 21, 2017
Outages remain in the area, without 1,800 Pepco customers without power.
Traffic delays are expected in the region. Click here for the latest traffic information.
