Strong storms peel off roofs, cause damage throughout area

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Damage and flooding is being reported across the D.C. metro area Thursday after a line of severe weather passed through.

The severe weather blew the roof off an apartment building on Stanton Road in Southeast, D.C. The debris crushed several cars and knocked out the power. Police are on the scene and have closed roads in the area.

Strong winds also peeled off parts of the church roof next to Gonzaga College High School in Northwest. Photos show a large chunk of the St. Aloysius Church roof gone. Several roads near the school are closed while crews clean up debris from the roof.

Emergency crews had to help rescue three people stuck in their car after water overflowed onto Brock Bridge Road in Laurel. The spot typically floods after heavy rain, Prince George’s County Fire official Mark Brady tweeted.

PGFD Tech Rescue assisted 3 occupants out of car on Brock Bridge RD Laurel after water Way overflowed onto Road (normal spot) by Eric Hurt pic.twitter.com/NhNfgos0u1 — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 6, 2017

Hail fell through the area and strong winds brought down several trees, including a couple along the Tidal Basin in D.C.

Many photos from WUSA9 viewers showed pea- to penny-sized hail. In Ashburn, the hail came down so fast, it covered the ground in one neighborhood.

