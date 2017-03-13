State of emergency issued for Va. ahead of winter storm

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Virginia’s governor has issued a state of emergency as a significant winter storm will impact the region late Monday and into early Tuesday.

Governor Terry McAuliffe says the state of emergency will allow state agencies to assist local governments as they prepare and respond to the coming weather.

Here released the following statement:

“Virginians may have enjoyed milder temperatures for the past several weeks, but the forecast is calling for winter weather to return to the Commonwealth this week with what could be a major winter storm for northern portions of the Commonwealth. With this forecast in mind, all Virginians should take the necessary precautions now to ensure they are prepared for travel disruptions and possible power outages during a cold weather period.

VDOT is prepared with crews, equipment and materials to treat roads in advance of the storm and will work throughout the storm to plow roads,” said Transportation Secretary Aubrey Layne. “Driving conditions during the storm are expected to be hazardous and motorists are urged to stay off the roads until the storm passes.

Our number one goal is to keep Virginians safe during any natural disaster impacting the state,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “While the brunt of this storm will be focused on the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia, the Department of Emergency Management, Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia State Police and Virginia National Guard personnel have been activated to assist any localities impacted by snow or a wintry mix.”

