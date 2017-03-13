WUSA
Snowball fights are on for Tuesday in DC area

Meteorologist Topper Shutt has your latest weather forecast.

WUSA 11:15 PM. EDT March 13, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - What’s winter without a snowball fight in DC?

Luckily, we won’t have to find out.

The Washington DC Snowball Fight Association (yes, it’s a real thing—at least to the extent there’s a Facebook page) has announced a gathering for Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The problem—the location isn’t nailed down.

For now, it’s DuPont Circle, but there are concerns there won’t be enough snow in the popular spot. The Snowball Fight Association has opened a poll to see where the backup spot should be. The leader as of Monday night was the Washington Monument.

In College Park, classes are canceled, but the snowball fight is ON.

There’s a slugfest set for noon to 5 p.m. at McKeldin Mall.

If sledding is more your thing, D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton kindly reminded us Monday night that sliding down Capitol Hill is completely legal.

