Everything you need to know about transportation ahead of storm

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Here's everything you need to know about transportation in the D.C. area ahead of the snow storm.

METRO

MetroAccess is suspending service on Monday, March 13, at 4 p.m. There is no service at all on Tuesday, March 14.

Metrobus could also change its service schedule for Monday night and Tuesday depending on weather changes.

Metrorail can operate close to its normal schedule in up to six inches of snow. Anything over that could cause Metrorail to suspend its above ground service.

MARC

The Maryland Area Regional Commuter (MARC) currently is operating in its full weekday service on all three lines. By this afternoon, larger train sets will run earlier to handle passengers leaving early from work to avoid the snow.

On Monday afternoon, MARC will decide about any service changes for Tuesday.

VRE

The Virginia Railway Express (VRE) is working with the National Weather Service and Virginia Department of Transportation to determine if the rails are safe to run the trains.

Over the weekend, crews started clearing and treating the platforms to get ready for the storm.

VRE delay and closure information will be posted on its website: www.vre.org. Plus, updates can be found on its Twitter and Facebook accounts.

D.C. Department of Transportation

In D.C., more than 200 plows will be to their posts by 7 p.m.

The D.C. Department of Public Works has suspended street sweeping for Tuesday. All bulk trash pickup appointments for Tuesday are canceled and will be rescheduled.

Virginia Department of Transportation

Crews pretreated the roads over the weekend and after the morning rush hour. A total of 4,500 trucks will stage roadside by this afternoon to prepare to clear roads in Northern Virginia.

Maryland Transportation Authority

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) spent the weekend preparing the roads for this snowstorm. It has no immediate plans to close any toll facilities, but that could change depending on weather conditions.

