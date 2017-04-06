Severe storm causes widespread power outages

Remington, Virginia. (Photo: Pgb Bailey) (Photo: Pgb Bailey)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Residents across the D.C. area are experiencing power outages following a severe thunderstorm in the D.C. area.

Pepco reports 6,263 customers without power in D.C., 1,581 in Prince George’s County and 1,965 in Montgomery County.

Dominion has 11,458 customers without power in Fairfax, 9,500 in Fauquir, 1,884 Prince William and 1,460 in Loudoun.

The other area power companies are not reporting significant outages.

Officials are also warning residents about downed power lines.

Thursday afternoon, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said they responded to 14 calls of downed lines in an hour.

In last hour (approx 1:25 pm) FCFRD units have responded to 14 calls for power lines down. Beware Downed Power Lines https://t.co/mF8o5bld34 pic.twitter.com/c90GAujfGL — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) April 6, 2017

They want all residents to know that downed power lines can be extremely dangerous. The downed power lines can energize other objects, including fences, cars/trucks, buildings, bushes and trees, and telephone/cable TV cables.

