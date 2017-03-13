Several DC flights already cancelled ahead of snow storm

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Several flights leaving from and arriving to and from the areaTuesday and Wednesday morning have already been cancelled.

According to Flightaware, flights to Chicago and New York are among the over a dozen flights that have already been grounded.

Officials say we will see the number of cancelled flights continue to increase throughout the day.

Southwest Airlines said it plans to ground Northeast flights Tuesday. Several other major airline carriers are expected to do the same.

"I was originally supposed to leave after the work day but I thought that is cutting it close," said Eran Friedman who is traveling to Austin for a work event he cannot miss.

"I decided to move my flight to this morning just to be safe," said Friedman.

Airlines have preemptively cancelled more than 1,500 flights nationwide, according to USA Today.

If you are flying out over the next few days, make sure to check with your airline carrier. Many carriers have announcing they are waiving the fees to change flights.

