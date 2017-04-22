Saturday evening weather webcast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man climbs 95ft. pole to return baby bald eagle during storm
-
Raw video: Disturbance on American Airlines flight to DFW
-
WATCH: Baby bald eagle returned to nest in DC
-
AA employee off duty after argument
-
WATCH: Baby bald eagle rescued from nest in DC
-
Verify: Do larger than life Fla. alligators really exist?
-
Boat explosion in southern Maryland sends 1 man to hospital
-
Man holding baby involved in altercation with Metro police
-
Elderly man killed in senior center
-
Va. students design prosthetic arm for violist
More Stories
-
MISSING: 15-year-old De'avanni NicholsonApr 22, 2017, 7:37 p.m.
-
90-year-old physicist 'extremely upset' with cuts to…Apr 22, 2017, 6:40 p.m.
-
March for Science aims to counter 'alarming'…Apr 19, 2017, 5:23 p.m.