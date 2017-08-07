Possible tornado hits Salisbury, Md.

SALISBURY, MD (WUSA9) - There were reports of a possible tornado hitting Salisbury, Md. on Monday afternoon.
The National Weather Service is scheduled to conduct a survey in Salisbury, Md. to confirm if a tornado hit the area.
Possible tornado touchdown. No injuries reported so far. Carrolton and John St. #Wx pic.twitter.com/xg6yMCkWN6— Salisbury Police (@SalisburyPD) August 7, 2017
Tornado just ripped right passed my house pic.twitter.com/q5cffFDVxl— Steven Fisher⚓️⛵️ (@Steven__Fisher) August 7, 2017
Some pictures of the damage by the tornado pic.twitter.com/BJ5cL4uhHb— Luke Faulkner (@FaulknerLucas) August 7, 2017
Photos slowly coming through on Facebook from the tornado that plowed through Salisbury this afternoon. Wow! #DEWX #MDWX pic.twitter.com/Qlxr5RYg22— Bill Fasano (@billfasano) August 7, 2017
