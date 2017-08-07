WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 20 weather alerts
Close

Possible tornado hits Salisbury, Md.

WUSA 4:00 PM. EDT August 07, 2017

SALISBURY, MD (WUSA9) - There were reports of a possible tornado hitting Salisbury, Md. on Monday afternoon. 

The National Weather Service is scheduled to conduct a survey in Salisbury, Md. to confirm if a tornado hit the area. 

FULL FORECAST

LIVE RADAR

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories