Possible tornado hits Salisbury, Md.

Possible tornado touchdown in Salisbury, Md. (Photo: Salisbury Police Department)

SALISBURY, MD (WUSA9) - There were reports of a possible tornado hitting Salisbury, Md. on Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service is scheduled to conduct a survey in Salisbury, Md. to confirm if a tornado hit the area.

FULL FORECAST

LIVE RADAR

Possible tornado touchdown. No injuries reported so far. Carrolton and John St. #Wx pic.twitter.com/xg6yMCkWN6 — Salisbury Police (@SalisburyPD) August 7, 2017

Tornado just ripped right passed my house pic.twitter.com/q5cffFDVxl — Steven Fisher⚓️⛵️ (@Steven__Fisher) August 7, 2017

Some pictures of the damage by the tornado pic.twitter.com/BJ5cL4uhHb — Luke Faulkner (@FaulknerLucas) August 7, 2017

Photos slowly coming through on Facebook from the tornado that plowed through Salisbury this afternoon. Wow! #DEWX #MDWX pic.twitter.com/Qlxr5RYg22 — Bill Fasano (@billfasano) August 7, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV