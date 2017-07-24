Officials confirm tornado hit Maryland's Eastern Shore

STEVENSVILLE, Md. (AP) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that tornado touched down in Maryland's Eastern Shore.



The weather service says the tornado touched down around 1:30 a.m. Monday near Stevensville in Queen Anne's County. Meteorologists say the tornado's wind speeds reached 125 miles per hour.



The storm downed trees, collapsed buildings and knocked out power to thousands in the Kent Island area. A hospital official says one injured man has been released.



A tornado warning was issued for the area and Meteorologist Mitchell Gaines says there were reports of roof damage and boats into yards. Heavy rain was reported in the region, including nearly 7 ½ inches in New Castle County, Delaware.



High winds closed the Chesapeake Bay Bridge for more than an hour, but engineers didn't find damage.

