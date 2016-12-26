Monday evening weather webcast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family of 7 gets home for Christmas
-
Special Christmas for brothers still healing
-
Two murders, no suspects in Fairfax County
-
Community plans holiday surprise for family
-
One person dead, one under arrested in crash
-
Keeping the Christmas spirit alive at work
-
Dog gets new legs after rescue from slaughter
-
A rare overlap of Hanukkah & Christmas Eve
More Stories
-
1 killed, 1 critically injured after crashing into treeDec 26, 2016, 2:51 p.m.
-
Family looks for answers in deadly police shootingDec 26, 2016, 4:28 p.m.
-
Local Holocaust survivor shares his storyDec 26, 2016, 4:10 p.m.