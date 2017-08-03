Md. house burns down after believed lightning strike

GLENN DALE, MD. (WUSA9) - Tragedy struck in Glenn Dale, Md., literally.

A homeowner says her house burned down after lightning hit it.

Tragedy struck in MD ... literally. Talked to a homeowner who says her house burned-down after a lightning strike



If there was any luck here, it was that Valerie Simons wasn't in her home at the time. Simmons says she was at a family reunion in South Carolina and decided last minute, to stay an extra day that July 24th.

At around 1 a.m., that July 24th, Prince George's County fire department arrived at North Lansdale St. and found a tree and Valerie Simmons' house on fire. She says neighbors reported hearing a boom.

You can see what looks like a big hole, runs through all three floors.

What we weren't expecting to find was such an honest person! I asked Simmons about her savings -- how she's surviving?"All I got is my GoFundMe page. I'm like everyone else in American living paycheck to paycheck!" Simmons joked.

Still, she's still keeping up her spirits-up despite what happened. And it's a lot.



"It was very difficult walking through here," she said showing WUSA 9 the inside of the home. When she got back, her home, of 9-years, was torched and drenched.



"There were people, restoration people but I hadn't grasped my mind around this whole situation," Simmons said.



She tells us the cat she's had for 10-years, Simone, died in the fire. She and her roommate, the other house owner, also lost about $75-thousand dollars-worth in damage according to PGFD. They lost books, artwork, instruments -- they're both musicians. Simmons says she's also a server on a tight budget.



"The next couple days it was numbness. I was like, 'Oh my God. Everything is gone. You know, I don't have any documents right now,' she said.



Still, she sang something upbeat outside of her home. Simmons says she's a spiritual person and believes this may have happened for a reason. We were also surprised to learn; this isn't her first battle.

"I've conquered breast cancer, so I'm a breast cancer survivor two years. So, my friends are like look; you beat the main thing man so you can get the-you'll be okay!" Simmons said smiling.

If you'd like to help Valerie Simmons out, you can do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/supportama

A PGFD Spokesperson says they're still looking into it, but yes, Fire Investigators say the damage on the outside of the home is consistent with a lightning strike.

Unfortunately, PGFD Spokesperson Mark Brady says there's nothing we can do to prevent it.

