March snow storm surprises some DMV residents

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A lot of people in the DMV can't believe the region is getting a big snow storm in the middle of March.

Snow started to blanket communities west of I-95 around 8 p.m. Monday.

Reston resident Elaine Warren walked in the snow at Reston Town Center Monday night. She told WUSA9 she could not help but feel that this storm is out of the ordinary.

"You know, it's a little weird," she said. "Couldn't we have done this back in January?"

Tyson Warren wasn't surprised by the storm as much as he was relieved, given all the warm weather the DMV has experienced over the last few weeks.

"At least it can still snow," he said.

The snow continued to fall in Fairfax County late Monday night. Fairfax County Schools decided to cancel classes for Tuesday.

