Snow, sleet, wind in Frederick

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Monday night weather forecast
-
Denver Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe
-
The biggest storm of the season arrives Monday night
-
Tuesday early morning snow coverage update
-
Sunday evening winter storm update
-
Flights cancelled due to winter storm
-
Redskins fans protest in Ashburn, Va.
-
Local business owner creates snow plow toilet
-
Verify: Is April the giraffe really pregnant?
-
#OffScriptOn9: Howard U. professor breaks down Carson's slave comment
More Stories
-
FULL LIST: Several school districts closed, others delayedJan. 5, 2017, 3:24 p.m.
-
Winter storm continues through morning commuteMar 11, 2017, 7:19 p.m.
-
What to know about transportation during and after…Mar 13, 2017, 11:14 a.m.