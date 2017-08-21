Monday night weather webcast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
WUSA Breaking News 2
-
No solar eclipses sunglasses? No problem!
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
VERIFY: Did Amazon sell fake solar eclipse glasses that weren't ISO approved?
-
DIY eclipse viewer: 5 simple steps to safely watch the eclipse
-
#OffScriptOn9: Advice from a man who has seen 10 total solar eclipses
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
SCEMD 'Warns' About Lizard Man
-
How to build a pinhole projector to view the eclipse
More Stories
-
Trump promises end to Afghanistan war, more force,…Aug 21, 2017, 11:26 p.m.
-
Some Loudoun Co. parents call schools' ad 'sexist'Aug 21, 2017, 11:30 p.m.
-
Miss the total eclipse? Here are the dates you need to know!Aug 21, 2017, 11:36 p.m.