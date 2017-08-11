Lightning causes house fire in Fairfax

(Photo: Mike Valerio)

FAIRFAX, VA (WUSA9) - Lightning caused a house fire in Fairfax, Va. during Friday evening's storms.

Fire officials say lightning struck a house in the 9600 block of Ceralene Court. Upon arrival, firefighters reported seeing fire coming from the house.

