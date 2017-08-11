WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Lightning causes house fire in Fairfax

WUSA Breaking News

WUSA 8:11 PM. EDT August 11, 2017

FAIRFAX, VA (WUSA9) - Lightning caused a house fire in Fairfax, Va. during Friday evening's storms. 

Fire officials say lightning struck a house in the 9600 block of Ceralene Court. Upon arrival, firefighters reported seeing fire coming from the house. 

LIVE RADAR

No further information has been released at this time. 

We will update this story when more information becomes available. 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories