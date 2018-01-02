It's so cold ice is forming in the Chesapeake Bay

(Photo: NASA Worldview & Maryland DNR)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It’s so cold in the Mid-Atlantic that parts of the Chesapeake Bay are starting to freeze over.

A new satellite view of the bay shows ice forming near Susquehanna Flats, Tangier Sound, and in the upper and coastal bay areas.

The photo was tweeted by @EyesOnTheBay—a program that’s under the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

WEATHER | Get the latest forecast

The satellite image shows patches of white in several areas. To get an idea of just how much things have changed, here’s a side-by-side look at the Chesapeake Bay on Jan. 2 and Dec. 21. Both days had 100 percent visibility.

(Photo: NASA Worldview & Maryland DNR)

The Coast Guard also issued a heads up to anyone boating in the bay. It set "ice condition three," which cautions mariners to be aware of ice formation in the bay and its tributaries. People are encouraged to report ice conditions to the Sector Maryland-NCR command center at 410-576-2693.

It's a caution everyone should take seriously.

“Likely more to come,” Eyes on the Bay tweeted.

Extremely cold temperatures are forecasted to stick around the Mid-Atlantic at least through the weekend, with a coastal storm possibly bringing light snow to the area on Thursday.

© 2018 WUSA-TV