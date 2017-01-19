(WUSA) WASHINGTON, DC - Low pressure in the Mississippi Valley on Thursday will head toward the east and northeast and bring a threat for rain during the Inauguration.



The day starts cloudy with rain developing mid to late morning. The rain doesn't look too heavy, but we're expecting a several hour period of rain, and with temperatures in the 40s, it could be a little nasty for some. Along with ponchos, small, personal size, think Totes style, umbrellas will now be allowed.

The rain will taper off in the mid to late afternoon and we'll be dry Friday night into Saturday, before more rain develops on Sunday.



















