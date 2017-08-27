Sinkhole opens up in Rosenberg after Harvey flooding

A sinkhole opened in Rosenberg after Hurricane Harvey flooding August 27, 2017. (Photo: Rosenberg Police)

A road collapsed in Rosenberg as flood waters raged Sunday.

Police warned people to avoid the area of 3900 block of FM 762, near I-69 because of a sinkhole that caused the road to collapse.

The photo shows raging flood waters under the road.

The road is in front of 24 Hour Fitness.

The 3900 block of FM 762 (in front of 24 HR fitness) has just collapsed. There is a massive sinkhole in the roadway. AVOID THE AREA! #Harvey pic.twitter.com/BJreUS1D9C — Rosenberg Police (@RosenbergPolice) August 27, 2017





Location of the Rosenberg sinkhole. (Photo: Google Maps)

PHOTOS: Harvey's strong winds, rain cause damage

© 2017 KHOU-TV