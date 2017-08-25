RAW: Video of damage caused by Harvey in Rockport, Texas

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Beloved construction worker shot and killed on the job
-
East High Coach let go before over forced splits
-
Neighbors want answers about nasty pool in Stafford Co.
-
Why is there a petition to keep Maryland's flag?
-
KIII Breaking News
-
East HS coach on leave over forced splits
-
Reverend gets a shock at health screening he didn't expect
-
Explaining the splits: A new science of stretching
-
Large cat seen wondering around Va. Beach neighborhood
More Stories
-
Hurricane Harvey downgraded to Category 1; over 200K…Aug 24, 2017, 11:09 a.m.
-
Stafford County pool creates problems for neighborsAug 25, 2017, 11:07 p.m.
-
Cool through the weekendFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.