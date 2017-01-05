How road crews prepare for the snow

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - The first snow of the season is here and road crews all over the area have been prepping the streets for you. VDOT crews are well into their snow preps, including at the Van Dorn station. WUSA9 crews got to tag along with one driver to see how they got ready for the storm.

Oscar Ramos is driving one of more than 1,100 trucks throughout Prince William, Fairfax, and Arlington Counties Thursday night.

"So far, so good," he said.

But pretty soon, it will be a different story, which is why crews started pre-treating as early as Tuesday. About 5,000 lane miles were already taken care of. When we start seeing about 2 inches of actual snow on the ground, that's when the salt comes in and the plows will drop.

"If you don't start early it's going to be bad," Ramos said. Because as accurate as Topper Shutt is, there's still that wild card known as Mother Nature, which is why Ramos is so clutch Thursday night.

He knows best. He's been driving a snow plow for 28 years, and he loves what he does.

"I like to make sure all the people get safely home, make sure the roads are clear. It's our pleasure to do that," he said.

But believe it or not, Ramos doesn't care too much for the big snow falls. So after this storm, he's going on vacation

"I'm going to take a rest, go to the beach and enjoy," he said.

He just has one request for us, stay back.

"I like to tell everybody, please be careful, take your time, and keep the distance," he added.

A good rule of thumb to tell if you are following a snow plow too close: If you hear pellets hit your windshield, you need to back off.