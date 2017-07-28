Heavy rain knocks down trees, triggers some power outrages

(Photo: Mike Valerio)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A massive tree spanning both sides of Annandale Road slammed onto the roadway just after 6 p.m. Friday, leaving scores of homes in Falls Church without power into Saturday morning.

The tree brought power lines onto the sidewalk, only feet from where children were playing inside a nearby home. Limbs missed cars by mere feet.

First responders closed Annandale Road at Graham Road into the overnight hours, as two bucket trucks worked to restore power.

Fairfax Authorities reported no injuries from the incident.

