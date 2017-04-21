Friday morning weather webcast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Verify: Weight loss supplement Garcinia Cambogia
-
Prince George's Co. teacher, coach charged with child porn
-
Verify: Does the Unicorn Frappuccino have 130 grams of sugar?
-
Neighbors upset by teacher's child porn charges
-
Md. parents prank video outrages YouTube viewers
-
Magnify Money: Lies your mechanic may tell you
-
BREAKING: Elizabeth Thomas found safe, ex-teacher arrested
-
Thursday night weather forecast
-
'Bad(minton) and Boujee' event shutdown at AU
-
Va. students design prosthetic arm for violist
More Stories
-
Police search for escaped detention center inmateApr 21, 2017, 5:56 a.m.
-
Md. Gov. Larry Hogan's father dies at 88Apr 20, 2017, 10:58 p.m.
-
Neighbors upset by teacher's child porn chargesApr 20, 2017, 10:37 p.m.