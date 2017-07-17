Monday Afternoon Weather Webcast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Daughter kills mother then herself in Va.
-
1 dead, 2 injured in Maryland car crash
-
An Army veteran's dying wish is to hear from you
-
Fans frenzy over Game of Thrones pop-up bar
-
Pool named in honor of young Montgomery Co.woman
-
VERIFY: Are there Piranhas in the Shenandoah River?
-
Dad goes to police believing predator was on online childrens game.
-
Two women found dead inside McLean home
-
Do mosquitoes prefer certain people?
-
Father left baby behind in fire
More Stories
-
Horseback riding instructor accused of sexual…Jul 17, 2017, 11:08 a.m.
-
US Capitol Police investigate suspicious vehicle…Jul 17, 2017, 1:10 p.m.
-
Daughter shoots mother then herself in McLeanJul 15, 2017, 7:56 p.m.