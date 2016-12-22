Forecast Highs for Friday 12-23-16

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - We're in for a decent, but chilly night with lows in the 20s and 30s. Friday starts out sunny, but clouds will increase ahead of our next storm system which will bring showers for Saturday. Friday will also be a quiet weather travel day in the East and across much of the country.



A Yellow Weather Alert is issued for Saturday as showers will impact travelers and last minute shoppers during the morning through mid-day. This will be just a rain event and should clear the region during Saturday afternoon.

We are not tracking any arctic outbreaks heading our way over the next 9 days or so. This of course means a white Christmas isn't in the cards for our region; however, holiday travel will be easier! With that said, we are tracking a possible snow storm through the plains early next week that may impact some cross coastal post holiday travel, stay tuned!











TONIGHT:

Clear to Partly Cloudy

Breezy at Times & Cold

LOW TEMPS: 28 - 36

WINDS: NW 5 - 10

FRIDAY:

Morning Sun

Increasing PM Clouds

HIGH TEMPS: 45 - 50

WINDS: NW/S - 5



FRIDAY NIGHT:

Cloudy & Milder

Showers By Dawn



LOW TEMPS: 35 - 40

WINDS: S 5 - 10

SATURDAY (Yellow Weather Alert Day):

Scattered Showers, Mainly in The AM

Some Clearing in the PM

HIGH TEMPS: Around 50

WINDS: SW 5 - 10



