Federal government on 3-hour delay Tuesday due to snow

(Photo:Opm.gov)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The federal government will open with a three hour delay Tuesday due to snow in the D.C. metro area.,

RELATED: Winter Storm Warning: Biggest snow of the season arrives tonight

The announcement was posted Tuesday just before 4 a.m. on opm.gov

Federal workers have the option for unscheduled leave or unscheduled telework. Employees should plan to arrive for work no more than three hours later than they would be expected to arrive.

The delay comes after the biggest snow storm of the season hit the area Monday night and is expected to impact the area throughout Tuesday.

Many of the major schools districts in the area are closed. You can follow all delays and closings on our website: http://www.wusa9.com/closings

RELATED: Several DC flights already cancelled ahead of snow storm

© 2017 WUSA-TV