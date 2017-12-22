WUSA
Dreaming of a white Christmas?

Topper Shutt and Howard Bernstein, WUSA 10:14 PM. EST December 22, 2017

DC doesn't see snow often on Christmas Day.  In fact, since 1884 there are only 9 times when measurable snow fell in DC, that's only 7% of the time. 


The possibility of flurries or snow showers is still in the forecast.  While the European model is dry...the GFS, the American Model is bring a few snow showers through overnight Sunday night.  The best chance for snow will be along the Allegheny front but some areas from Frederick, MD to Winchester, VA could see a light dusting.


 
There is not a lot of potential here, in other words, a coastal is not forming but the arctic boundary and a southwest flow aloft could generate snow showers or flurries Sunday night. 

