Caution! Wintry mix causes slick roads

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Although it didn't snow as much as anticipated in certain areas, roads are slick due to the sleet and a wintry mix.

WUSA9 crews are tracking the snow and road conditions throughout the area.

Cars on I-66 are slipping and sliding. One driver got caught in the mess and called police for help. He should be okay. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/wd2UIZHyr1 — Larry Miller (@LarryMillerTV) March 14, 2017

Drivers should take great caution when driving in snow, sleet or hail.

At least ten crashes were reported in Northern Virginia, Virginia State police said. No word on how many crashes have been reported in D.C. and Maryland yet.

Here are a few tips for driving in the wintry mix if you cannot avoid the roads:

Drive slowly, you never know if there is a sheet of ice underneath the snow, sleet.

Keep in mind that bridges freeze before roads do.

Change lanes slowly. Make sure you hold the steering wheel firmly when doing so.

Watch out for black ice.

Drive in the tracks of other cars. Generally there is more traction.

