WUSA
Close

Caution! Wintry mix causes slick roads

A messy situation on the ground with snow and icy rain.

WUSA 7:56 AM. EDT March 14, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Although it didn't snow as much as anticipated in certain areas, roads are slick due to the sleet and a wintry mix. 

RELATEDWhat to know about transportation during and after the snow storm

WUSA9 crews are tracking the snow and road conditions throughout the area.

Drivers should take great caution when driving in snow, sleet or hail. 

At least ten crashes were reported in Northern Virginia, Virginia State police said. No word on how many crashes have been reported in D.C. and Maryland yet. 

Here are a few tips for driving in the wintry mix if you cannot avoid the roads:

  • Drive slowly, you never know if there is a sheet of ice underneath the snow, sleet. 
  • Keep in mind that bridges freeze before roads do. 
  • Change lanes slowly. Make sure you hold the steering wheel firmly when doing so. 
  • Watch out for black ice. 
  • Drive in the tracks of other cars. Generally there is more traction. 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories