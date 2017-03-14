Black ice a concern Tuesday night after snow begins to melt

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Local business owner creates snow plow toilet
-
WUSA Live Video
-
Denver Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe
-
The biggest storm of the season arrives Monday night
-
Tracking the winter storm: Yellow weather alert continues
-
Md. business opens doors to serve storm crews
-
Monday night weather forecast
-
Flights cancelled due to winter storm
-
Cherry blossoms might not make peak bloom
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Winter storm winds down, bitter cold to followMar 11, 2017, 7:19 p.m.
-
Plunging temps could bring black ice to DMVMar 14, 2017, 5:28 p.m.
-
Fairfax families relish long-awaited snow dayMar 14, 2017, 6:46 p.m.