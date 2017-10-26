Let it snow, let it snow: how much snow will fall this winter?

girl playing with a snowman (Photo: Choreograph)

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow...?

Some folks in the Metro Area average over 30” of snow.

Either side of I-95 usually sees between 18” and 26” of snow, but...this winter will be different.

Find out Friday at 11 p.m. if Tenacious Topper Shutt is predicting a snow lover’s dream or a snow lover's nightmare.

DAILY WEATHER FORECAST



On average, we have a 10 to 11 percent chance of a White Christmas.

Remember, that doesn’t mean it has to snow on Christmas Eve or on Christmas Day, but rather just have an inch of snow or more on the ground.

Our last white Christmas was in 2009. Over an inch of snow was on the ground from our leftover blizzard the week before.

Do you think you know when we'll get our first day of snow? Take a guess and if you're right, you could win a $250 grocery gift card.

To enter, click here, or enter below.

© 2017 WUSA-TV