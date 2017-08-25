Alexis Bravo, 24, of Beaumont, TX, and her grandmother, Andrea Ardoin, of Ragley, LA, are among the thousands of cruise ship passengers currently stuck in the gulf due to Hurricane Harvey. Photo/Alexis Bravo

GULF OF MEXICO - A Beaumont woman is among thousands of cruise ship passengers held hostage at sea thanks to Hurricane Harvey.

Alexis Bravo and her grandmother are onboard the Carnival Freedom. They had anticipated getting off in Galveston Saturday at 8 a.m.

"Right now we are being asked to stay onboard for an undetermined amount of time," said Bravo. "We are currently waiting on another update and hoping to get more information."





The weather Friday afternoon aboard the crusie ship Carnival Freedom is much better than the weather at it's home port of Galveston, TX. Photo/Alexis Bravo

A spokesperson for Carnival said the closure of the Port of Galveston has impacted the Freedom and Valor ships.

The cruise liners will make a stop in New Orleans to replenish fuel, fresh water, and food supplies. Then the ships are headed back out to sea to ride out Hurricane Harvey.

"The mood is mixed about 50/50 right now. Some are happy to be on an extended vacation and some can't wait to get off," said Bravo. "The weather is beautiful where we are currently and many passengers are still outside enjoying the sunshine."

The 24-year-old says fellow passengers are finding ways to pass the time.

"A lot of people [are] in the bar and casino areas right now," said Bravo.





The weather is impacted future cruises as well. Carnival said the next scheduled voyages for Carnival Freedom and Carnival Valor will be shortened with itineraries to be determined.

