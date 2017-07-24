Baby rescued, man injured in Kent Island tornado

STEVENSVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - A 1-year-old boy was rescued from under a collapsed roof by his parents, and an elderly man was slightly injured during a tornado that swept across Kent Island early Monday.

"They were the superheroes last night," said grandfather Rick Tyng.

Tyng described how his daughter Heather and husband John Martin rescued their 1-year-old son Finn from the top level of their townhome in the Ellendale subdivision in Stevensville after the roof had been torn off by the storm.

Time lapse of damage from #KentIsland #tornado Ellendale townhomes Stevensville, MD @wusa9 @WUSA9weather pic.twitter.com/zQi0hezrvP — Scott Broom (@scottbroom) July 24, 2017 The child was trapped in his crib under sheets of fallen drywall, according to Tyng and a neighbor Kevin Brooks.

Brooks, who was not home during the 1:30 a.m. storm said other neighbors rescued his dog by kicking down a door.

"The whole house is completely gone," Brooks said.

No one died during the storm that ravaged an area from Bay City to north of Rt. 50 in Stevensville.

The only injury reported occurred when an elderly man received a puncture wound while crawling out of a collapsed house, according to a neighbor. The man was treated at a hospital and released, authorities said.

