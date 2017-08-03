LIVE
35
Washington, DC

Washington Weather Summary: 35 degrees
Menu
WUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Wednesday afternoon weather webcast

Meteorologist Howard Bernstein has your full weather forecast.

Related Videos
Friday morning weather webcast
LOCAL
Thursday night weather webcast
LOCAL
Thursday evening weather forecast
LOCAL
Thursday morning weather webcast
LOCAL
Wednesday Night Weather Webcast
LOCAL
Wednesday evening weather forecast
WEATHER
Wednesday afternoon weather webcast
LOCAL
Wednesday morning weather webcast
LOCAL
Tuesday night weather webcast
LOCAL
Tuesday evening weather webcast
LOCAL
Tuesday morning weather webcast
LOCAL
Monday night weather webcast
LOCAL
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.