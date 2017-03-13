WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:55PM
46
Washington, DC

Washington Weather Summary: 46 degrees
Menu
WUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Closings

38 Closing Alerts

Learn More

Sunday night weather webcast

Topper Shutt has your full weather forecast.

Related Videos
Thursday morning weather webcast
LOCAL
Inside Maryland's highway nerve center
LOCAL
Wednesday night weather forecast
LOCAL
Best sledding hill in Springfield, Va.
WEATHER
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Webcast
FORECAST
Spring snow rolls into Northern Virginia
LOCAL
DC ready for heavy snow on the way
LOCAL
Tuesday night weather forecast
LOCAL
Germantown, Md. snow on first day of spring
LOCAL
Winter weather on first day of spring
LOCAL
Tuesday evening weather forecast
LOCAL
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Webcast
WEATHER
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.