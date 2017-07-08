WATCH LIVE
On Air 2:55PM
43
Washington, DC
Menu
WUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Olympics
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday night weather webcast

Howard Bernstein has the latest weather webcast.

Related Videos
Experts no longer recommending self exam
LOCAL
Friday afternoon weather webcast
LOCAL
Sinkhole in Fairfax
LOCAL
Friday morning weather webcast
LOCAL
Charges dropped against former fire chief arrested after saving woman's life
INVESTIGATIONS
Louisiana couple's honeymoon cruise turns into medical nightmare
DAVID-HAMMER
VERIFY: Are headaches, hives tell-tale signs of the flu?
VERIFY
A father's promise to his daughter
LOCAL
Boy Scout ready to change the world
LOCAL
Students warned against suicide threats
LOCAL
Thursday night weather forecast
LOCAL
VERIFY: Is Golden Retriever Egg Challenge a doggie danger?
VERIFY
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.