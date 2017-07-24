WATCH LIVE
On Air 6:25PM
54
Washington, DC

Washington Weather Summary: 54 degrees
Menu
WUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday night weather webcast

Howard Bernstein has the latest weather webcast.
Published: 11:32 PM EDT July 23, 2017

Related Videos
Local artist Becky Cane to debut tonight at Takoma Station Tavern
DC
Police still working to identify bodies found in Southeast, D.C.
DC
Saturday night weather
LOCAL
The Dallas Black Dance Theatre returns to the Publick Playhouse for its 18th consecutive year
MARYLAND
UDC hosts competition with $1 million prize for student entrepreneurs
DC
Fallen American heroes coming home from Tarawa
FALLEN-AND-FORGOTTEN
#OffScriptOn9: WUSA9 anchor Bruce Johnson announces he has cancer
OFF-SCRIPT
Food delivery service arrives east of the Anacostia River
DC
GWU student claims school failed to protect her from sexual assault
DC
Cat missing 2 years to be reunited with owner
VIRGINIA
Georgetown students call for police to carry guns
DC
Metro 'Red Line Rapist' sentenced to life in prison
MARYLAND
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.