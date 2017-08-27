WATCH LIVE
On Air 10:55PM
51
Washington, DC

Washington Weather Summary: 51 degrees
Menu
WUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Olympics
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday morning weather webcast

Allyson Rae has your latest weather webcast.

Related Videos
Thursday evening weather forecast
LOCAL
Impact Trailer: Making Every Mile Matter
IMPACT
Tuesday morning weather webcast
LOCAL
Electric scooter sharing service makes its way to DC
LOCAL
Teenagers seek help after deadly shooting in Florida
LOCAL
Wednesday night weather forecast
LOCAL
Wednesday evening weather forecast
LOCAL
Young girl battling cancer dies
LOCAL
Dalton High School principal: Students and teachers 'brave'
LOCAL
Armed teacher fires shot, barricades himself inside Dalton High School
LOCAL
Daredevil walks on high wire between two building at the National Harbor
LOCAL
Wednesday morning weather webcast
LOCAL
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.