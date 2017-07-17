LIVE
52
Washington, DC

Washington Weather Summary: 52 degrees
Menu
WUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Monday morning weather webcast.

Melissa Nord has your latest weather webcast.
Published: 7:46 AM EDT July 17, 2017

Related Videos
Engine 29, Truck 5 firefighters remember their fallen colleague
DC
A 12-year-old boy walking with his family was struck and killed by a van
MARYLAND
Kids in Fairfax County swim for a cure
SPRINGFIELD
Plogging: multitasking for fitness-minded environmentalists
DC
Minnesota company gifts trees to D.C. residents
DC
D.C. Go-Go pioneer Rory "DC" Felton remembered
DC
Waffle House gunman was arrested earlier this year outside the White House
DC
Sunday morning weather webcast
LOCAL
Third National Cannabis festival held at RFK stadium
DC
D.C. councilman Trayon White not backing down from controversial donation
DC
Celebrating Record Store Day in Silver Spring
SILVER-SPRING
Broccoli City 5K held Saturday at Anacostia Park
DC
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.