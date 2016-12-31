LIVE
50
Washington, DC

Washington Weather Summary: 50 degrees
Menu
WUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Friday night weather webcast

Meteorologist Allyson Rae has your full weather forecast.

Related Videos
Wednesday morning weather webcast
LOCAL
Tuesday night weather forecast
LOCAL
Tuesday evening weather forecast
LOCAL
Tuesday afternoon weather forecast
FORECAST
Tuesday morning weather webcast
LOCAL
Monday night weather forecast
LOCAL
Monday evening weather forecast
LOCAL
Monday morning weather webcast
LOCAL
Sunday evening weather webcast
LOCAL
Sunday morning weather webcast
FORECAST
Saturday night weather webcast
LOCAL
Saturday morning weather webcast
FORECAST
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.