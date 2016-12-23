WATCH LIVE
On Air 5:59AM
51
Washington, DC

Washington Weather Summary: 51 degrees
Menu
WUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Friday evening weather webcast

Meteorologist Howard Bernstein has your full weather forecast.

Related Videos
Tuesday night weather forecast
LOCAL
Tuesday evening weather forecast
WEATHER
Tuesday morning weather webcast
LOCAL
Monday night weather forecast
LOCAL
Monday evening weather forecast
LOCAL
Monday afternoon weather webcast
LOCAL
Monday morning weather webcast
LOCAL
Sunday overnight weather forecast
FORECAST
Sunday evening weather webcast
LOCAL
Sunday morning weather webcast
WEATHER
Saturday evening weather webcast
LOCAL
Saturday morning weather webcast
LOCAL
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.