WATCH LIVE
On Air 10:55PM
68
Washington, DC
Menu
WUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Olympics
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday night weather webcast

Topper Shutt has your full weather forecast.

Related Videos
High flying siblings compete for team U.S.A.
LOCAL
Wilson out as DC School Chancellor after violating school policy
LOCAL
Bringing home fallen servicemembers of Tarawa
LOCAL
HEARTLOVE: Caps announcer unleashes healthy living
LOCAL
Lawmakers in the Maryland General Assembly look to change the culture in Annapolis
MARYLAND
Bullied: Teachers allege psychological harm
LOCAL
Teen had grievances list, and weapons in home
MARYLAND
Oprah will match Amal and George Clooney's donation to Parkland march
NATION-NOW
Jackson Township middle school student shoots self in school bathroom
NEWS
Trump proposes ban of rapid-fire gun devices
NATION-NOW
The 94 percent
NATION-NOW
A 7th grader shot himself inside middle school bathroom
NATION-NOW
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.