WATCH LIVE
On Air 10:55PM
67
Washington, DC

Washington Weather Summary: 67 degrees
Menu
WUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday night weather webcast

Howard Bernstein has your full weather forecast.
Published: 6:46 PM EST January 15, 2017

Related Videos
Dead GMU student's parents blast university
LOCAL
Finding success in battling opioids
LOCAL
Young man in wheelchair defies odds, scales rock climbing wall
LOCAL
Dogs exposed to contact with poison pellets
LOCAL
Md. cheer coach allegedly planted spy camera
LOCAL
RAW: Multiple injuries, evacuations after Wisconsin refinery explosion
NATION-WORLD
Bill Cosby arrives for jury deliberations
NATION-WORLD
Donald Harms, 21, who has cerebral palsy, tries JMU's climbing wall
NATION-WORLD
WATCH: Ex-Port Authority official curses at cops during traffic stop
NATION-WORLD
4 people stabbed overnight in Northeast, DC
LOCAL
National Archives Set to Release JFK Records
NATION-NOW
The Rock Almost Teamed With Ronda Rousey?
NATION-WORLD
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.